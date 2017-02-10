Hearst Magazines unveils new events space in Soho

Hearst Magazines UK has launched a new in-house events venue called 6th @ Soho, which will be used to host the brand's editorial events and for exclusive hire.

The new venue, 6th @ Soho, will be located within Hearst Magazine's Soho-based offices and will be available to hire from 1 March.

The launch follows the growth of Hearst’s events division, Hearst Live, which has doubled its revenues, profits, and number of events, over the past 12 months. Hearst Live delivers commercially successful events such as Cosmopolitan’s #FashFest, Esquire Townhouse, ELLE Style Awards and the Country Living Fairs.

The Hearst Live team will relocate from their current office on 72 Broadwick Street to the new space on the sixth floor of 33 Broadwick Street.

Victoria Archbold, director of events and sponsorship of Hearst Live, says: "The launch of 6th @ Soho is an exciting step in the expansion of Hearst Live. The space is extremely versatile and can be adapted to accommodate many different types of events, creating new opportunities for brands both internally and externally."

Duncan Chater, chief revenue officer, says: "Events are a clear area of growth for Hearst and allow consumers to engage with our brands like never before. Through the launch of this new space we aim to deliver more of the quality experiences that our audiences desire via the brands they love."

Last month Hearst Magazines announced that it has appointed Event Concept to its UK events portfolio.

