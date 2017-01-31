Hearst Magazines appoints Event Concept to UK events portfolio

Hearst, the largest digital magazine publisher in the UK, owns brands including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping. Event Concept is an event production and brand experience agency servicing corporate, media, premium lifestyle and technology sectors across the UK and throughout Europe.

Hearst's event portfolio includes approximately 100 trade and consumer events ranging from intimate reader experiences to high-profile cornerstone events including the Elle Style Awards, Red Women of the Year Awards, Cosmopolitan #fashfest and Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, alongside activations including Esquire Townhouse.

Victoria Archbold, director of events and sponsorship for Hearst Magazines UK, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Event Concept as it is excellent at producing creative concepts and executing large-scale events. I am confident that the partnership will allow us to continue to deliver the quality experiences that Hearst is renowned for and to continue our growth with the launch of exciting new events." Mark Beaver, managing director for Event Concept, added: "We are very pleased to start 2017 with the win of this prestigious account. Hearst Magazines UK is a publishing leader and, with its progressive outlook within the event space, we are delighted that our strength in innovative design and deep understanding of brand experience have enabled us to secure this business." Hearst won Event Team of the Year at last year's Event Awards. Comment below to let us know what you think. For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.











