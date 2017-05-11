Hearst bolsters events division with senior appointments

The hires reflect Hearst Live's aim of delivering events for new standalone clients, in addition to the events it produces for Hearst’s brands.

Ben Goss has been appointed partnerships director and will focus on developing new partnership opportunities. Goss has over 15 years’ experience in the experiential and sponsorship industry. Formerly european group account director for experiential agency TRO, he has delivered multiple award-winning live experiences and helped build the profile of TRO globally.

Megan Hess joins from IMG, also as partnerships director, working to drive brand partnerships for Hearst’s existing events portfolio. She was previously account director at IMG where she was responsible for developing global partnerships.

Nikki Clare has been promoted to head of events. Prior to joining Hearst in 2016, Hess was senior events manager for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. In her new role she will continue to lead existing events, and will also launch several new large-scale executions in 2018.

Rebecca Hoffman joins as event manager for the luxury portfolio and has a wealth of experience in fashion event execution. She was formerly senior events executive for the British Fashion Council and senior group events officer at Arcadia.

Since its launch in 2015, Hearst Live has doubled revenues, profits, and number of events in 2016. The team delivers over 100 events a year, such as Esquire Townhouse, Elle Style Awards, Cosmopolitan Self Made and the Country Living Fairs.

Victoria Archbold, director of events & sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "Hearst Live has unique access to established global brands and expert content creators. We know our audiences inside out and have excellent access to a whole range of influencers. I am delighted by these new hires, who all have expertise in executing quality experiences for consumers and commercial agencies. I expect them to help drive significant revenue for the business and create new opportunities for clients."

Hearst Magazines UK launched a new in-house events venue in February called 6th @ Soho, to host the brand's editorial events and for exclusive hire. In January, Event Concept was appointed as production partner for Hearst Magazines UK's 2017 event portfolio.

