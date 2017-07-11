HBO takes Game of Thrones on global tour

HBO is celebrating the latest season of the hit series Game Of Thrones with a worldwide tour during autumn 2017.

HBO will be staging a global Game Of Thrones tour this autmumn, inviting guests to experience the costumes, artifacts and set decorations from the seasons so far, including the new season seven.

The immersive exhibition will give fans of the show the chance to step inside the land of Westeros, as well as the other fictional locations featured in the HBO series. Guests will be dropped into the centre of the Seven Kingdoms for an up-close look at authentic props, costumes and set decorations from Game Of Thrones.

HBO has partnered with events company GES Events to design the tour, which will see a 10,000-square-foot interactive experience tour the globe throughout autumn. The tour will kick off in Europe, with the first location soon to be announced.

Key settings within the exhibition will include the wintery landscapes of the North, the tree-lined pathway of the King’s Road, the regal settings of King’s Landing and the conquered city of Meereen. Guests will also be immersed in locations such as the mysterious House of Black and White, the home of the Night’s Watch and the frozen lands Beyond the Wall. The centrepiece of the exhibition will be the Iron Throne Room, where visitors can experience the seat of power in all its glory.

Jeff Peters, director of global licensing at HBO, said: "We think this exhibition is going to be something fans will love, regardless of which part of the world they call home, and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to visit and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship of the talented Game of Thrones production team."

In May, Sky Atlantic staged a Game Of Thrones-themed training camp, giving Londoners the chance to experience The Night's Watch.

More: BT created an office in a phone box to celebrate the UK launch of TV series Better Call Saul.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.