Hayman's Gin to stage sushi-themed bus tours

Gin brand Hayman's and bakery company B Bakery are bringing back their afternoon tea bus tours with a new 'Sushi and Gin' theme.

Hayman's and B Bakery's 'Sushi and Gin Bus Tours' are set to hit London next month, and invite guests to view some of the capital's most iconic landmarks while enjoying a sushi meal.

The sushi will be created by chef Gohei Kishi, and passengers can enjoy the meal while on the 'B Bus' as they sip complimentary Hayman's cocktails. Each of the cocktails will be given a Japanese twist to match the sushi theme.

Guests will pass landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, and the route will take the bus through areas including Notting Hill, Piccadilly and South Kensington. The sushi on offer will include salmon nigiri, shrimp rolls and snow crab California, and the menu will also feature poke bowls and dessert options.

The bus tour will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout August.

More: Sipsmith Gin is set to open a secret terrace in London next month, inviting guests to a unique pub picnic.

World Gin Day: Three of the best brand activations

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.