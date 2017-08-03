Havana Club to launch London Sobremesa experience

Pernod Ricard rum brand Havana Club is launching a series of traditional Cuban Sombremesa-style dinners to celebrate its new Icónica Collection.

Havana Club's Sombremesa series will bring people together to explore Cuban cultural trends including boxing, literature, art, music and gastronomy, and aims to create an environment where food is enjoyed rather than eaten on the move; and rum is not just drunk, but savoured.

The dining experience will open to the public on 23 August and the evening will be hosted by writer and editor Paul Croughton. Guests will arrive at Clerkenwell Cooperage, a private residence located on the site of a former distillery, and will get to enjoy a traditional Cuban menu created by chef and TV presenter Marcus Bean. The dinner will be complimented by serves from Havana Club's Icónica Collection, a selection of distinctive aged sipping rums.

Havana Club's Icónica Collection features four extra-aged rums, including Havana Club Selección de Maestros, Havana Club Añejo 15 Años, Havana Club Unión and Havana Club Máximo Extra Añejo.

Havana Club is currently staging a pop-up at T5 in Heathrow Airport, offering travellers a sample of the rum brand and highlighting its heritage with the sights and sounds of Cuba.

More: Event TV - Patrón's Secret Dining Society

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



