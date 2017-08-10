Havaianas targets festival-goers with Boardmasters activation

Flip flop brand Havaianas is targeting festival-goers at Boardmasters with its latest activation, which has been developed with brand experience and staffing agency Ambient.

Boardmasters festival takes place from 9-13 August, and Havaianas will be at the festival promoting its brand and products.

Brand ambassadors will be roaming the festival in full Havaianas attire, complete with branded lilos, to drive traffic to the local store in Newquay. Customers who purchase a pair of Havaianas flip flops will receive a complimentary lilo and exclusive tote bag.

Guests will also be encouraged to have their photo taken and shared in front of the Havaianas shower, which is an annual feature on the Boardmasters' beach.

Polly Courtney, account director at Ambient, said: "We are very happy to be working with Havaianas again and to be back at Boardmasters for thesecond year running to manage this fun campaign for the brand."

More: Last month, Kia staged activations at Lovebox and Wireless festivals to promote its new Kia Picanto model.

Gallery: Lavazza at Wilderness Festival

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.