Harvey Nichols partners with Seedlip for nature-themed terrace

Retailer Harvey Nichols has teamed up with Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand, to transform its Fifth Floor terrace into a haven celebrating nature.

The activation aims to provide detox inspiration following the Christmas party season and show that 'dry January' does not need to be dull.

Visitors can enjoy the cosy surroundings of the revamped terrace and discover what to drink when you’re not drinking. A special bar will be serving up a drinks list of Seedlip cocktails, and several events are also being staged including a masterclass in making non-alcoholic cocktails hosted by Seedlip founder Ben Branson, as well as the brand's mixologist Stewart Howard. The masterclass will take place on 18 January.

Other events include 'Nature in a Bottle', a masterclass with London Terrariums and Seedlip focusing on how to create a self-contained and self-sustaining eco-system in a bottle, taking place on 23 January and an afternoon tea session featuring a nutritious menu, which will be hosted on the 31 January.

Last year, Harvey Nichols launched a campaign - Britalia - celebrating the best of Italian style, beauty, food, drink, culture and lifestyle, which included a series of events and tastings.

More: Brand Slam: Harvey Nichols vs Selfridges

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.



