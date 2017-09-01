Harvey Nichols creates Japanese pop-up with menswear brand Beams

Harvey Nichols has partnered with Japanese menswear brand Beams to create a pop-up at its London store.

"Tokyojin" will give Londoners a flavour of Japan with a series of events over the next six weeks including live music and craft workshops around sculpting dolls, bonsai tree-making, stationery printing and calligraphy.

There will also be a Japanese-inspired café with classic dishes from the country. House of Suntory will host a masterclass on Japanese whisky in September too.

Yo Shitara, president of Beams, said: "For as long as I can remember, the Tokyo man has always been conscious of the London man for his sophisticated style.

"We hope that our Tokyojin pop-up will be an exciting cultural journey for you, as we guide you through a rich selection of products that reflect a current and real life perspective on Japan."