Harvey Nichols and American Airlines create USA-themed events

Harvey Nichols has teamed up with American Airlines to stage experiential events in Manchester, celebrating the introduction of daily flights from the city's airport to destinations across the US.

The first event, which kicks off today (28 June), will see the Harvey Nichols Wine Shop showcase a selection of six American wines during a special tasting session. Guests will be taken on a wine-themed journey around the US, complete with nibbles from the Foodmarket Delicatessen.



On 30 June, the Second Floor Bar and Brasserie of the store will serve a three-course dinner, inspired by the American Airlines ‘Flagship Business’ in-flight dining experience. Diners will also be able to sip on themed cocktails before they sit down for a special screening of the film American Hustle.

During an activation on 1 July, guests will be treated to DJ sets, cocktails and tasters throughout the day in store, all created in collaboration wih American Airlines. There will be exclusive pop-ups, as well as a fashion personalisation experience from US brand Uzma Bozai, swimwear styling tips from designer Melissa Odabash and an opportunity to customise luggage brand Tumi's travel products. Beauty masterclasses will be on offer, and US beauty brand Stila will be onsite to help guests' solve their travel beauty woes.

Visitors on 1 July will have the chance to meet the American Airlines team at the South Beach cabana on the first floor of the department store, and will be able to enter a prize draw to win a trip to Miami, including a four-night stay at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel and £1000 worth of Tumi luggage. Guests will receive complementary ice lollies from Pops as they enter the cabana.

Finally, street art and muralist duo Nomad Clan will be capturing the essence of the events live on canvas outside Harvey Nichols. Passers-by can experience the duo's unique artwork and style, and get an impression of what's going on inside the store.

Harvey Nichols teamed up with tea brand Tea Pigs in April for a series of events on the Fifth Floor Terrace at the retailer's Knightsbridge store.

