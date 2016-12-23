Harrods devises activations for winter sale

Every year, Harrods customers take to the store as early as Christmas Eve to be at the front of the queue ready for the sale to commence. This year, flag, banner and marquee provider Piggotts will be erecting a range of flags on Christmas Eve, ready for the sale event which opens on Boxing Day at 10am and will continue in store until 6pm on 15 January 2017.

This year’s Harrods winter sale will see their famous butlers serve complimentary mince pies and hot chocolate from the Harrods Food Halls from 8.30am, while shoppers soak up the festive atmosphere and wait in anticipation for the countdown. The butlers will then swap their serving plates for dancing shoes – providing an entertaining, toe-tapping performance for guests as they wait for the doors to open at 10am.

Geoff Woodman, sales director for Piggotts, said: "Piggotts are proud to have provided flags to Harrods for 20 consecutive years, and this year’s sale is set to be more exciting than ever. From all of the Harrods sale flags, to Union Jack flags and designer brand flags – the Piggotts flag department work closely with Harrods to ensure each flag is printed or sewn onto the finest materials and hung by our professional installation team".

Harrods and Disney hosted a Star Wars-themed experience within the retailer's Disney Store concession in July. The store also unveiled The Jelly Parlour of Wonders, a jelly stall featuring a variety of quirky flavours, in May.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.











