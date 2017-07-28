Harper's Bazaar to launch Bazaar at Work summit

Hearst-owned magazine Harper's Bazaar is set to launch the Bazaar At Work Summit, a two-day conference aiming to bring together inspiring female leaders.

The Bazaar at Work summit will bring women together for inspiring talks thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops and unmissable networking opportunities. This new venture for Harper's Bazaar launches in the magazine's 150th anniversary year, and will be held at Sotheby’s New Bond Street on 16 November 2017.

Alongside the event, the magazine will also unveil The Bazaar Power List, honouring 150 of the most visionary women in business. The list will be curated by a panel of experts, and will be announced at a cocktail reception on 15 November.

Justine Picardie, editor-in-chief at Harper’s Bazaar, said: "Since 1867, Bazaar has encouraged women to strive for success. Through the new Bazaar at Work Summit we intend to create an experience which makes our audience feel inspired, entertained and informed. At the same time, The Bazaar Power List is an opportunity for us to recognise those women who have been trailblazers for other women in business."

Lydia Slater, deputy editor at Harper’s Bazaar, said: "As Editor of Bazaar at Work, I am thrilled to be driving such an exciting and worthwhile initiative. The Summit will be an unmissable event, attracting senior female delegates and celebrating the incredible achievements of businesswomen from a wide range of industries."

Victoria Archbold, director of events & sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "Following the extremely popular Bazaar At Work programme of events, the Bazaar At Work Summit is an dynamic extension of the brand. The summit will provide a unique opportunity for Bazaar’s thoughtful and intelligent audience to connect with other brilliant women."

More: In February, Hearst unveiled a new events space in Soho, which is used to host the brand's editorial events and for exclusive hire.

