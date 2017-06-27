The Hamburg Convention Bureau appoints Jackanory

The Hamburg Convention Bureau has appointed Jackanory to deliver 'Hamburg on Tour', following a tender and pitch process. The immersive event will aim to create awareness of Hamburg as a travel destination, and will use engaging and interactive techniques to showcase what the city has to offer.

'Hamburg on Tour' will span two days, and will aim to provide young, creative and adventurous Londoners with an authentic image of Hamburg. The experience will take place on 20-21 October at The Boiler House on Brick Lane.

Michael Otremba, CEO of the Hamburg Convention Bureau, said: "With ‘Hamburg on Tour’ we want to show what Hamburg is about: a strong business and science city paired with a great liveability and a lifestyle driven by a versatile culture and music scene. To ensure the success of our London event, we needed an exceptional events agency that would be able to tell this story of Hamburg through an innovative and immersive live event. Jackanory can create an experience that encourages a positive and lasting impression of Hamburg and the metropolitan region."

Lucy Gillions, managing director of Jackanory, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the Hamburg Convention Bureau to share the story of Hamburg and to encourage Londoners to place Hamburg on their bucket list of travel destinations. By showcasing the music, festivals, food, art and culture of Hamburg through our free live event, we’re hoping to capture the hearts and minds of those who are looking for a seriously cool new travel destination."

