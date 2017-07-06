Häagen-Dazs launches sampling campaign to celebrate Wimbledon

Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs is celebrating Wimbledon by surprising Britons in key cities with free Strawberries and Cream flavoured ice cream.

Häagen-Dazs is making suprise appearances in cities such as London, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Brighton during the Wimbledon Championship fortnight and offering free ice cream to passers-by.

Anyone outside watching the tennis, soaking up the sun in a park or taking a stroll on their lunchbreak could be in with a chance of receiving a free scoop of Häagen-Dazs Strawberries and Cream ice cream served by ball boys and girls.

The activation launched in London on 3 July and is appearing in Manchester today (6 July). The brand will be in Leeds on 8 July, Bristol on 11 July and Brighton on 14 July, before returning to London for the Wimbledon finals on 16 July.

Hägen-Dazs has also teamed up with Björn Borg sportwear to stage a tennis-themed pop-up from 5-7 July.

More: Stella Artois is staging a Vantage Point activation to celebrate the Champtionships, inviting guests to enjoy Wimbledon screenings as well as a range of other experiences.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.