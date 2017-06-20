Häagen-Dazs and Björn Borg launch tennis-themed pop-up

Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs and sportswear brand Björn Borg have teamed up to stage a tennis-themed pop-up from 5-7 July.

The Häagen-Dazs and Björn Borg pop-up will celebrate a summer of tennis, as well as a collaboration between the two brands that will see the release of a bespoke packaging design for Häagen-Dazs' limited edition Strawberries and Cream flavoured ice cream bar.

Guests will be able to purchase Björn Borg’s new tennis whites from the Björn Borg collection line, as well as enjoy giveaways of Häagen-Dazs' Strawberries and Cream offering. The pop-up will take place at Björn Borg's showroom in Oxford Circus, London, from 5-7 July.

The limited edition packaging features a bright, illustrated design which hones in on Björn Borg's tennis legacy and Scandinavian roots. The design also harks back to the heritage of the Häagen-Dazs founder, Reuben Mattus.

Arjoo Bose, marketing head for Häagen-Dazs in Northern Europe, said: "We are delighted to bring back our limited edition Strawberries & Cream ice cream bar to celebrate a cultural icon. The ingredients in this much adored flavour combination create an extraordinary taste experience for the summer and serves as the perfect accompaniment to an exciting afternoon of tennis."

Jonas Lindberg Nyvang, global marketing director for Björn Borg, said: "We are proud to collaborate with an iconic luxury ice cream brand like Häagen-Dazs to create a signature design for their summer flavour Strawberries and Cream. Our designers have combined our sense of Scandinavian style with our tennis heritage, taking inspiration from our iconic founder to create this limited edition design."

In May, Häagen-Dazs staged its 'My Extraordinary Life' pop-up, which aimed to find the world's best ice cream photographer.

