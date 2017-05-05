H&M hosts series of events to mark opening of its largest UK store

Retailer H&M is hosting a number of in-store events to celebrate the opening of its largest UK store at Westfield Stratford City.

Opening today, (5 May), the multi-storey shopping destination is one of the largest stores in H&M's global portfolio. In celebration of the launch, customers are being treated to an array of activities and offers on opening day, beginning with performances from urban dance crew Plague and the Beatbox Collective.

The doors opened this morning at 11am, with the first 500 customers in the queue receiving an exclusive goodie bag as well as a 25% discount wristband to redeem against purchases on the day.

Shoppers can also enjoy a complimentary manicure in-store as well as access to a braid bar. Those spending more than £30 have access to the monogramming and patch studio for bespoke garment personalisation.

Carlos Duarte, H&Ms country manager UK & IE said: "H&M are delighted to be expanding in Westfield Stratford City. The new store is not only the largest in the UK & IE, it is also one of the H&M's largest global flagships. This gives us an exciting opportunity to showcase our entire fashion offering to both new and existing customers."

H&M unveiled an interactive pop-up shop at Paris Fashion Week, which took place on 1 March.

