Guinness to open Export House at Dublin Airport

Diageo and Aer Rianta International (ARI) have worked with experiential agency Hot Pickle to launch the first ever Guinness Export House at Dublin Airport.

As a first of its kind for the Guinness brand, the concept store aims to offer guests from across the globe an opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of Guinness. Having been devised and developed by London-based experiential and retail agency Hot Pickle, visitors to the Export House will be invited to sign up for a three-beer tasting experience lasting approximately 20 minutes.

A Guinness beer ambassador will lead guests through the tasting experience, which will focus on a range of Guinness beers and offer consumers a unique insight into the brand.

Gavin Krenski, global content creation and innovation director at Guinness, said: "The Guinness Export House represents a unique opportunity to tell the Guinness story through taste and experience. With the potential to roll out globally in partnership with ARI, it’s a big bold concept for a pioneering, ambitious brewer with a continuing thirst for discovery. And what better place to launch the inaugural Guinness Export House than the home of Guinness, Dublin."

Rupert Pick, co-founder of Hot Pickle, said: "This project has been one of those rare collaborative projects where we have been involved at every stage of the process. From helping to define the retail strategy and customer experience through to designing the environment, developing the brand identity, creating the product packaging and even delivering all spoken and screen content for the tasting experience. It was a challenging brief but we are proud to have delivered a unique, interactive experience for Guinness in one of Dublin Airport’s prime locations."

The Guinness Export House will be located at The Loop, Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport.

In March, Guinness hosted a St Patrick's Day party in East London, inviting guests to a food and beer pairing experience.

More: Brooklyn Brewery's immersive Beer Mansion in London

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



