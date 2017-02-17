Guinness to host St Patrick's Day party

17 February 2017, by Kim Benjamin, Be the First to Comment

Irish stout brand Guinness is hosting a food and beer pairing experience over three days as part of its St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Guinness: getting in the mood for St Patrick's Day
Taking place at The Pickle Factory in East London from 17-19 March, during London Beer Week, the event will see Guinness partnering with some of London’s trendiest street food vendors, to provide an immersive evening featuring beer, food and live music.  

London Beer Week is taking place from 13-19 March and will feature a number of events, including keg parties, rickshaw beer tours and The Beer Edit – featuring beer pop-ups all under one roof.

