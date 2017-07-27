Grey Goose to stage Le Grand Fizz Brunch Club

On 12 August, Grey Goose will launch its Le Grand Fizz Brunch Club, inviting guests to a dining and cocktail experience which is personalised to each individual's taste. The experience aims to be a journey of exploration inspired by the five key taste profiles - sweet, sour, salty, umami and bitter.

The event will take place at Carousel in Marylebone, London, and will bring together the expertise of food writer Anna Barnett, and The Ned's head of bars Dan Berger.

Berger will create bespoke Grey Goose Le Grand Fizz cocktails customised to fit each diner's individual taste profile, and Barnett will present brunch dishes designed to match the drinks on offer.

Last month, Grey Goose announced a partnership with Rooftop Film Club for a summer-long film series.

