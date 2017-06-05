Grey Goose announces partnership with Rooftop Cinema

Grey Goose will be the official bar sponsor of the film series, and the partnership will form part of the brand's 'Le Grand Fizz' activity.

Films will be screened at locations including Peckham’s Bussey Building, Roof East Stratford, The Queen of Hoxton and Kensington Roof Gardens, and the series will kick off on 5 July.

Grey Goose will be serving its 'Le Grand Fizz' summer serve, alongside a number of variants. The brand will also be staging a pop-up, where guests can enjoy masterclasses, tastings and personalised versions of the summer cocktail.

Erwin Van Der Weerden, brand director for Grey Goose in Northern Europe, said: "This year is all about unmissable experiences for Grey Goose, and encouraging consumers to have a summer ‘well-lived'. Following our sponsorship of the BAFTAs earlier this year, and supporting the recent Secret Cinema 'Moulin Rouge!' experience, Rooftop Cinema is the perfect way for Grey Goose to offer consumers the chance to enjoy extraordinary events this summer and continue showcasing its commitment to celebrating the finest in the film industry."

This latest partnership forms part of Grey Goose's wider experiential activity taking place throughout summer. The brand will be hosting a series of activations based around the 'Le Grand Fizz' serve at events such as House Festival and Barclaycard British Summer Time festival, as well as teaming up with bars and venues such as The Mondrian, Restaurant Ours and Harvey Nichols.

In December, Grey Goose staged a two-day holiday shopping experience in New York's Soho area, presented by fashion icon Julia Restoin Roitfeld.

More: Absolut Vodka has launched a boutique festival in Sweden, which will take place from 23-25 June.

