Green Light Events rebrands as it expands into San Francisco

Ireland-based brand experience agency Green Light Events has announced a rebrand to Cogs & Marvel, as well as an expansion into the US.

Green Light Events, an agency founded by Róisín Callaghan and Jane Gallagher 10 years ago, has now rebranded to Cogs & Marvel, and announced that it will be opening a new office in San Francisco.

Alongside the rebrand and expansion, the agency has also appointed Dave Smyth, former managing director of Ogilvy and Mother Ireland, to the position of chief executive officer. Smyth's appointment forms part of a strategy to build further depth and expertise to its senior management team including the recruitment of creative directors, graphic designers and production and technical engineers.

These latest developments follow 12 months of sustained growth, which saw Cogs & Marvel grow its workforce from 16 people to 40 people, and increase its revenue by almost €8m. Cogs & Marvel has helped to deliver events and experiences for clients such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Uber, Mastercard, Fáilte Ireland and The Financial Times.

The opening of the San Francisco office is part of a growth plan that will see the agency further internationalise the business and double its turnover to €36m. Co-founder Róisín Callaghan has said that she will relocate to the US to head up the new office.

She said: "To grow out, we want to expand our reach to clients in other industries and in other geographic markets. Establishing our first international office on the west coast of the US in San Francisco is the most logical first move. Stronger strategic thinking and creativity is at the heart of our growth ambitions and the re-brand to Cogs & Marvel, which is reflective of our commitment to deliver the ‘How’ and ‘Wow’ factor for our client events, is an accelerator that we feel will help us to achieve traction quicker."

Co-founder Jane Gallagher said: "With ever increasing ambitions comes the need to grow up and grow out. We felt that part of growing up was bringing in seasoned professionals, including Dave Smyth as CEO and Killian Whelan as non-executive chairman to help us become more strategic in our way of doing business. We are very excited about the future and the new talent that we are now putting in place."

At the start of this year, agency Sense opened its new US office in New York, which is being headed up by Sarah Priestman. In January, the former MDs of Slice launched new brand experience agency Muster.

