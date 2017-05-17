GQ to open pop-up bar in London

Open for four months from June until September, the pop-up GQ Bar will be the first of its kind for the brand, and follows last year’s Vogue Café pop-up in London, which marked Condé Nast International Restaurants’ first venture in Western Europe. There is already a permanent GQ Bar operating in Dubai, with others in the pipeline.

Dylan Jones, editor of British GQ, said: "We are thrilled to unveil this unique and stylish way to experience GQ, for a limited time only. As the leading luxury men’s lifestyle media brand we take food and drink incredibly seriously, with the largest, most comprehensive coverage of any non-specific title."

Gary Robinson, Condé Nast International’s director of restaurants, said: "For the discerning readers of British GQ, drinking our take on the Manhattan and eating our GQ Bar Burger adds an experiential element to a magazine synonymous with refined taste and cultural awareness. It’s our chance to show, as well as tell. It’s a space for modern urbanites to come together in an environment inspired by the magazine."

The GQ pop-up will make its temporary home on the outdoor terrace within the courtyard at Rosewood London, set in the heart of the city.

Michael Bonsor, managing director at Rosewood London, said: "We are honoured to be partnering with GQ on this exciting project for the summer. Our aim is to offer our guests and Londoner’s unique experiences and we know that this collaboration will do just that".

Carnaby Style Night in association with GQ magazine returned for its sixth year in a row earlier this month.

