Goose Island's LDN Block Party to return

Beer brand Goose Island will bring back its LDN Block Party for a second consecutive year in September.

Goose Island's LDN Block Party will offer live music, DJs, street food and art, as well as allowing consumers to sample a range of the brand's beers.

Beers on offer include the new Goose Midway, Goose IPA, Honkers Ale, and 312 Urban Wheat Ale, alongside some rare tap takeovers to bring a taste of Chicago to London. Goose Island has teamed up with a variety of east London's street food vendors, as well as championing up-and-coming artists who will display their work at the event.

Guests are promised extra surpises on the day, including the announcement of an exciting new beer collaboration, giving LDN Block Party goers an exclusive first try.

Josh Smith, European brand ambassador at Goose Island Beer Co., said: "We are really excited about bringing LDN Block Party to the UK for the second year. This event is a chance to showcase a slice of what we have to offer and thank Goose Island fans for their support by providing a brilliant day of incredible live music, tasty food, art and our favourite Goose Island beers."

Goose Island's LDN Block Party will take place on 23 September at Shoreditch's Red Market.

In May, Goose Island staged a beer-themed event series, as part of its annual 'Migration' tour.

