Goose Island's '312 Day' party returns to London

American beer brand Goose Island is bringing back it's '312 Day' beer extravaganza to London this March, with Frank Turner as a headline act.

Goose Island launched the event in London last year, and will bring the party back to the UK capital for 2017. Taking place on 12 March, guests will be able to enjoy live music, street food and an array of Goose Island beers.

The 312 Day party has been held in Chicago, where the brand originates, for five years and is designed to celebrate the 312 Urban Wheat Ale, inspired by the city’s dialing code (312).

Folk rock artist Frank Turner will headline this year's event, serenading guests with an exclusive solo performance. Grammy-award-winning one-man bluesband Son of Dave, will also be performing at the event, helping to celebrate the brand's US roots.

Beer lovers will be able to enjoy Goose Island classics such as 312 Urban Wheat Ale, Honkers Ale, Green Line and Goose IPA. East London-based barbecue company, Howard’s Meat Co., will create a one-of-a-kind BBQ brunch specially crafted to pair with the beers.

In September, the Printworks London will host the first Beavertown Brewery beer festival, which aims to be a celebration of craft beer. Earlier this month, Singha Beer teamed up with Shoreditch-based Thai restaurant Som Saa to host a series of monthly late night sessions themed around food and music.

