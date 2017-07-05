Goose Island to stage fine dining experience

Beer brand Goose Island has teamed up with London restaurant Odette's to launch a fine dining experience on 26 July.

Guests are invited to Odette's to experience a specially curated six-course menu, which has been designed to match Goose Island's vintage ale range.

Goose Island is bringing its beer sommelier Jonny Tyson to the event to talk guests through the flavour combinations of each food and craft beer pairing. Diners will try a range of dishes, from savoury to sweet, and each one will be served with a different vintage ale from the brand.

Odette's head chef will be curating the six-course menu, which will be available for one night only on 26 July from 7pm.

Goose Island staged a beer-themed event series in June, as part of its annual Migration Tour celebrations. In March, the brand brought its 312 Day party to London, with musician Frank Turner appearing as a headline act.

