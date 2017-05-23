Goose Island to host beer-themed event series

Beer brand Goose Island will host a week of craft beer events from 12-17 June as part of its annual 'Migration' tour.

The events will take place in London and will give beer fans a chance to test out some of the brand's rarest and most well-known products. The first event on 12 June will see Goose Island team up with BBQ street food vendor Smokey Tails for an American/British food mash up, where guests can try dishes such as the ‘Midway Sunday Roast Dog.'

On 14 June, the brand will be hosting a tap takeover at Draft House, Old Street. Guests will be able to try beer that has never been poured in the UK before. The brand is promising surprises throughout the event.

A 'Flight of the Goose' event will take place on 15 June, which will invite guests to a night of ales and tales. Comedy duo Thinking Drinkers will take visitors on a journey of discovery across the world of beer, honing in on the story of US brewing, poking fun at tee-total Donald Trump and taking a sideways look at the history of prohibition in Chicago.

Goose Island will also stage a 'Cooking with Beer' event on 16 June, which will take the form of a beer-infused culinary masterclass. Celebrity chef Valentine Warner will guide visitors through the process of flavouring food with a variety of ales, IPAs and stouts, and at the end of the session, guests will be able to enjoy a cold brew and tuck into the dinner they created themselves.

Finally, on 17 June, the brand will be putting on a live music gig at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, and visitors will be able to try the new Goose Midway which will be on tap all evening.

In March, Goose Island brought its '312 Day' party back to London, with Frank Turner featuring as a headline act.

