Google delivers event for advertising industry

Google worked with brand experience agency Amplify to deliver its 'Everything Starts With A Search' event, which took place yesterday (27 June).

Google invited more than 250 decisionmakers from the UK advertising industry to the ‘Everything Starts With A Search’ event, which aimed to explore how brands can get smarter with data to offer value in an assistive, voice-activated world; and how search connects inspiration to action with the latest advances in mobile experiences and machine learning.

Amplify worked with Google to develop the event's identity, strategy, narrative and agenda, as well as being responsible for curating sessions, securing key speakers, creating immersive demonstrations and show management.

Gastón Tourn, senior marketing manager at Google, said: "With a focus on discovering new opportunities and sharing practical tips, advertising’s biggest hitters were left feeling empowered with new knowledge about the current and future possibilities of mobile. Partnering with Amplify gave us the opportunity to share insights that will benefit the entire advertising sector."

Jonathan Emmins, founder of Amplify, added: "Having worked with Google since 2013 on more than 20 projects, we know they always give us a chance to flex our strategy muscle. We developed the event’s narrative in a way that ensured the brand’s cutting-edge insights were translated into actionable content. By adding playful formats into the mix, we were able to deliver an inspirational conference that truly engaged its audience."

