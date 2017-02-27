Google creates Android Global Village at MWC 2017

Google has worked with agency Brandfuel to create 15 experiences inside an Android Global Village at Mobile World Congress 2017.

Google's Android Global Village at GSMA Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest annual gathering for the mobile industry, has 15 unique experiences for visitors to explore the latest Android technology.

The area, which is 212m long and six metres wide, has a virtual reality experience with Daydream in an Enchanted Forest, a Zen Garden and the Maidan offer a chance for visitors to relax and recharge their devices, and an Igloo Bar offers smoothies. There is also the chance to explore Google Assistant in a log cabin.

The Android experience will also offer visitors the chance to collect and trade iconic pins, designed for the first time by BrandFuel. There are 87 different pins to collect this year, the more people collect, the bigger the reward.

Visitors can also ‘Androidify' themselves and personalise their Android passport or head down to the Plaza to design a unique tote bag.

Android characters have also been printed on cushions, umbrellas or cup holders throughout the space and also disguised in the shape of the lamp posts.

The experience aims to communicate Android’s core brand values of playfulness, openness, inclusivity and ‘be together, but not the same’.

The activation is the sixth year that Brandfuel has worked with Google on Android’s presence at MWC.

MWC is taking place at the Fira in Barcelona from 27 February to 2 March.

At MWC 2017, IBM has partnered with agency George P Johnson to showcase tech experiences.

