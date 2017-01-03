Google backs Manchester City's second Hackathon event

The #HackManCity event will take place at Etihad Stadium and invites programmers, designers, researchers, strategists, marketers and social media specialists to apply and participate. The focus of the second Hackathon will be digital fan engagement, and guests will be asked to come up with new and exciting ways of creating a sense of community amongst the football club's global fan base.

Google will join with Manchester City and strategic design agency Play for the second Hackathon, which will take place from 10-12 February. The global tech company will provide judges, facilitators and prizes, as well as offering participants the opportunity to gain insight into the brand's technology expertise.

Participants will be offered two paths: the Cityzen Hack and the Academy. Cityzen Hack is designed for guests who are already experienced with technology and the concept of hacking, while the Academy is more suited to those who are new to the Hackathon experience.

The first Hackathon event took place in July 2016, and saw nearly 400 applications from more than 40 countries across the globe.

Last month, Google launched a New York pop-up store which offered customers jumpers for their Pixel phones. In October, the technology brand returned to London to showcase its Google Cloud Platform during the GCPNEXT Tour.

