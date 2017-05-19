Go Outdoors to launch pop-up campsite

Outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Go Outdoors is launching a pop-up campsite next month, in a bid to encourage guests to enjoy the British countryside.

Go Outdoors will deliver the pop-up campsite after research found that eight out of ten travellers felt that going abroad was now too stressful, and a holiday in the UK was more enjoyable and avoided exhaustion when they arrived home. The research also suggested that fresh air increased family time and minimal travel left 87% of respondents feeling happier and healthier.

The brand is inviting Britons to get involved in its own version of a 'staycation' - the 'Gocation' pop-up campsite, which will welcome guests from 2-5 June. Visitors can book for one night, free of charge, and all their staycation needs will be provided.

Located in a secluded field in the depths of Kent, Go Outdoors will provide a set of of pre-pitched tents, as well as tables and chairs. Guests will be able to relax in a communal area with a large fire pit. A range of outdoor activities will be on offer, including walking and rounders.

