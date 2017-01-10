Global: YSL to stage lip showroom in LA

The Lip Showroom, located in front of the theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown LA, will enable visitors to personalise their lip wardrobe and take advantage of customised engraving on lipsticks. The two-day pop-up, which opens today (10 January) is the first US location for the concept, which originally launched in Asia early last year.

The showroom will offer around 45 products from a range of Yves Saint Laurent lipsticks, as well as perfumes, while customers can also have lip products engraved on-site.

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauté previously partnered with Google Glass to create a hi-tech makeup experience for Selfridges London. This week, Glamour magazine is hosting a pop-up shop in London focusing on fashion and beauty.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.