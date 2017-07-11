Global: Xbox and Hot Wheels launch school holiday workshops

Xbox and Hot Wheels have teamed up to stage school holiday workshops in Sydney, Australia.

The Xbox and Hot Wheels workshops will take place at the Microsoft store in Sydney and promises to be a hands-on experience for children as they enjoy their summer holidays.

Celebrating the launch of Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Expansion Pack on Xbox One, the workshops will give guests the chance to build tracks and race cars from the Hot Wheels toy brand. Each workshop will last two hours and participants will learn about STEM disciplines, as well as concepts such as energy, force and motion.

Children will also have the opportunity to test out the Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Expansion Pack on Xbox One, which takes players on high-speed adventures to new Australian locations.

Brand experience agency The Spaceship is delivering the activation.

The first ever Xbox Academy opened in Sydney in March, giving guests the chance to develop their own blockbuster.

More: In June, Holiday Inn launched its 'Summer of Smiles' programme across the US, which featured scholastic events targeting children and families.

