Global: Woolworths creates multi-sensory food experience

Australian food brand Woolworths has created a multi-sensory food experience at the Australian Open tennis tournament, which aims to enliven all five senses.

Woolworths' experience aims to take guests on a paddock-to-plate journey, which gives visitors to the Australian Open the opportunity to see, hear, touch, smell and, of course, taste Woolworths' products.

Having launched on 16 January, the Woolworths Summer Sensorium will run until 29 January at the Grand Slam Oval at Melbourne Park. Guests will experience a 'taste of Australian summer', while being immersed in an environment that showcases the local farmers that work to create the brand's fresh produce.

Visitors will enjoy three summer-inspired dishes taken from the pages of Woolworths’ Fresh magazine, and each dish will be paired with fresh juices designed to enhance the tasting pleasure. There will be 360-degree projections, which have been developed by company Visual Playground and will be on display, and a narration will be played to fully immerse guests in the experience.

Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova will be helping to amplify the campaign via a media launch, and across the Australian Open social channels. The activation has been developed by experiential agency BEcause.



Andrew Hicks, director of marketing at Woolworths, said: "The Australian Open is an iconic Aussie event and we wanted to use our partnership this year to bring to life the great quality food our farmers produce for our customers through a unique and memorable experience.

"As well as our sponsorship of the Woolworths Ball Kids at the Australian Open, the Summer Sensorium also supports our aim to inspire a healthy Australia and feed fresh talent by showcasing the amazing recipes within our Fresh magazine, all inspired to create quick, healthy and affordable meals for all the family, ensuring our customers can make the most of their summer."

Gareth Brock, client development director at BEcause Australia, added: "This fresh new sensory food experience will leverage Woolworths’ fresh food credentials and the supermarket’s sponsorship of the Australian Open by educating, engaging and inspiring consumers about how to use and enjoy the freshest seasonal produce. With sessions running daily, the combination of immersive, projection mapping technology with exclusive juice pairings will deliver an interactive tasting experience."

Last summer, Woolworths staged a 'Taste of Home' activation at the Rio Olympics to support its partnership with the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Team. Earlier this week, it was announced that retailer Selfridges will stage a food waste pop-up in February.

