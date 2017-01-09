Global: William Grant & Sons unveils The Whisky House in Hong Kong

Whisky brand William Grant & Sons has teamed with travel retailer DFS Group to open an experiential whisky outlet at Hong Kong International Airport.

Visitors will be able to browse an extensive selection of 250 whiskies from 50 different brands, and will also have the opportunity to take part in events at The Whisky House.

The outlet offers tastings from 4-7pm each Saturday, and encourages guests to take part in blind tastings. To increase sales, the outlet is also holding promotions, as well as distributing special gifts and hosting prize draws.

In addition, a contest was made available for followers of the retailer's Facebook and Instagram accounts. This rewarded the first three shoppers who entered the store at 5pm over the weekend and who were able to show that they have a connection to whisky. Those who were successful recieved a free bottle of the spirit.

Last month, photography brand Leica teamed with William Grant & Sons to stage a whisky and photography workshop. Also in December, the Telegraph Whisky Experience returned to London.

