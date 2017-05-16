Global: Universal Pictures to host 'The Mummy' day

Universal Pictures is staging 'The Mummy' day, which will include live-action fan experiences and virtual reality, inspired by the upcoming action-adventure movie starring Tom Cruise.

Taking place on 20 May in Los Angeles, the event is being organised in collaboration with ReadID 3D/ Audiences of all ages are invited to visit an enormous 75-foot, seven-tonne sarcophagus, which will be revealed at the Hollywood & Highland gateway in Los Angeles. The Mummy star Cruise will also be joined on stage by his fellow co-stars and director Alex Kurtzman to invite participants to enjoy The Mummy VR Zero Gravity Stunt Experience and The Mummy Escape Game at the complex.

The largest single vertical structure ever assembled at the gateway, The Mummy sarcophagus measures 75 feet in height, 28 feet in width and weighs 15,000 pounds.

Nick Carpou, president of distribution at Universal said: "The Mummy Day marks Universal and RealD's way of inviting our guests to celebrate the massive and unexpected world of our film before it is released in theaters across the globe in a few weeks."

The Mummy Zero Gravity Stunt immersive VR Experience goes behind the scenes with the movie's stars as they perform the intense Zero G stunt as seen in The Mummy.

In The Mummy Escape Game, an immersive live-action fan experience that also makes its world premiere at The Mummy Day, guests will be recruited as security guards and enter the sweeping story of The Mummy. They must solve interactive puzzles to save mankind from the revenge of an ancient princess who has awakened in current day. Turning the storyline into reality by traveling through multiple rooms, up to 10 players work together within a 60-minute time limit to solve the puzzle and defeat the game. The Mummy will be released in the US on 9 June.

Last October, Universal Pictures UK hosted a pop-up bar and game-themed activities to celebrate the DVD release of Warcraft: The Beginning. Universal Pictures also promoted its Secret Life of Pets movie at Westfield London in June with an interactive selfie experience.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.