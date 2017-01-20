Global: Twinings opens tea house in Sydney

Launching today (20 January) and running until 25 January in Paddington in Sydney, the Public Tea House aims to be an embodiment of the brand, capturing the essence of Twinings' flagship store in London - The Golden Lyon, which launched 300 years ago. The pop-up is also celebrating women - with the Golden Lyon being one of the first teahouses in history to welcome women to buy and enjoy tea, as well as the Twinings Design Challenge and the newest blend in its range, Twinings Morning Tea.



As part of the Design Challenge, Twinings invited notable Australian women to create artwork for pack designs for a new Twinings tea range, which has resulted in ten designs shortlisted. Guests will be invited to sample Twinings Morning Tea blend, inspired by Australian women, as well as vote for their favourite of four pack designs created by iconic women.

In October, Starbucks invited tea lovers to its take on a tea party to celebrate the launch of its Teavana hot brewed range of teas. In November, gin brand Hayman's teamed with B Bakery of Covent Garden to offer gin lovers afternoon tea bus tours of London.

