Global: Stella Artois to launch summer series of events

Belgian beer brand Stella Artois is staging a series of events throughout the summer in the US, with the aim of bringing its brand heritage to life.

The 'Host One to Remember' initiative has been developed by Stella Artois, and aims to mix together the best of summer food, games and drinks which are iconic to both Belgium and the US. The event series will kick off with a street party-style event inspired by a traditional European Braderie - an outdoor social gathering.

In July, the brand will team up with The New York Times' T Brand Studio for a series of co-created events, videos and digital content which puts influential hosts in the spotlight as they reveal their tips and tricks for hosting 'One to Remember'.

In addition, Stella Artois will be partnering with Chowhound x Feastly to create pop-up dining experiences which provide a behind the scenes look at at hosting through the eyes of top chefs around the country. These dinners will be available for consumers to book directly through Feastly and Chowhound.

The brand will also be activating at food and wine festivals in the US throughout the summer, bringing its Stella Artois Airstream to cities including Aspen, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Chicago, and giving guests the opportunity to take part in culinary experiences.

More: Goose Island will be bringing its beer-themed event series to London this month, as part of its annual 'Migration Tour'. Peroni is currently staging a takeover at Somerset House to mark the launch of its new Peroni Ambra offering.

