Global: Shopkins café to open in New York

The pop-up café experience is opening in Tribeca in New York city this week, from June 17-19 and welcomes kids to step into the world of Shopkins to celebrate the launch of Shopkins Season 8: World Vacation. The first wave of Shopkins: World Vacation tours Europe, introducing new Shopkins and Shoppies characters inspired by France, Italy, Germany, the UK and more.

The café is completely free to attend for lucky fans with a reservation. The Shopkins Macaron Café is Parisian-themed, inspired by one of the newest playsets in Season 8, the Oh La La Macaron Café. Inside the café, fans will be greeted with Shopkins photo opportunities, a dazzling manicure station, close-up looks at Season 8 and opportunities to play with the new product. Guests can also enjoy tasty Shopkins Macarons.

Paul Solomon, co-CEO of Moose Toys said: "Shopkins is as hot as ever! We were absolutely floored by the incredible response to the first Shopkins pop-up experience. What a fantastic way for our fans to experience their favorite collectible – in its very own café!. This truly speaks volumes to the strength of the brand and as we expand more and more into entertainment, licensing and new categories, Shopkins continues to exceed our expectations."

Last month, Ferrero brand Nutella opened a permanent café in Chicago, which aims to immerse guests in the full Nutella experience. Earlier this year, British Lion Eggs partnered with celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and television presenter Helen Skelton to launch a pop-up café showcasing the benefits of eggs.



