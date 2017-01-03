Global: Samsung opens experience store in Qatar

Mobile phone and technology brand Samsung has launched an experiential brand store in the newly opened Mall of Qatar shopping centre.

As well as showcasing Samsung's latest and most popular products, the store features a virtual reality (VR) zone with 4D motion chairs which invite guests to experience the Samsung Gear VR.

Samsung's latest range of consumer electronics are also on display, including SUHD TVs featuring Quantum Dot technology, Twin Cooling Plus refrigerators and AddWash washing machines. The shop has been developed and launched in collaboration with local partner Techno Blue.

The Mall of Qatar opened on 10 December 2016 and houses more than 500 stores, including retail outlets, cafés, dining options and a five-star hotel. The shopping centre site covers 500,000m2, which is the equivalent of 50 football pitches.

