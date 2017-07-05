Global: Pepsi Max Vanilla creates pop-up dining experience

To mark the recent launch of Pepsi Max Vanilla, the brand created The Vanilla Kitchen, a three-day pop-up dining experience in Sydney, Australia.

Pepsi Max Vanilla, which launched in Australia in February, worked with three top chefs and a mixologist to create a three course menu, paired with cocktails, which was designed to "push the limits of Vanilla".

The chefs and mixologists were Mitch Orr (ACME), Jimmy Hurlston (Guilty, Easey’s), Andy Bowdy (Andy Bowdy Pastry, Saga) and Andres Walters (The Kittyhawk, The Lobo Plantation).

The brand hosted two one-hour lunch time sessions each day, as well as two 1.5-hour dinner sessions.

For guests who could not make it to the activation, Pepsi partnered with Deliveroo, which delivered meals together with free samples of Pepsi Max Vanilla during the event.

The activation took place at The Old Rum Store on Kensington Street in Chippendale, a suburb of Sydney.

