Global: Patrón stages summer tour

The bar-on-wheels, part of the 'Patrón the Summer' experience, allows consumers to engage with a customised touch-screen interface that will help serve up Patrón cocktails, perfectly tailored to their tastes and the areas the bar is visiting. The experience also features an interactive GIF booth where guests can capture their summer moments and share recipes via social media and email.

The tour, which kicked off earlier this month, is visiting festivals across the US, as well as making a stop in locations in France and the UK. This weekend (16-18), the tour will visit the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, and will also make a stop in Nashville on 17 June and Cannes in France on the 19 June. The London event will take place on 6 July in Brighton and London.

Lee Applbaum, global chief marketing officer at Patrón Spirits said: "The thirst for handcrafted, ultra premium tequila is thriving across the globe. While many summer cocktails are traditionally created with white spirits such as vodka or rum, tequila has a versatile flavour profile that enhances those cocktails in a new way. Consumers and bartenders alike are broadening their appreciation for the agave flavour of tequila and mixing cocktails that are different and reflective of their own backgrounds and taste preferences. This summer, we took a close look at local cocktails and why theyare so beloved by their communities, putting our Patrón spin on them around the globe."

Patrón brought its Secret Dining Society to London in March for the first European edition of its global programme. The brand also brought together seven award-winning international bartenders from Miami to Münich to serve curated cocktails inspired by their city at the Patrón Cocktail Lab, hosted last year.

