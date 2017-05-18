Global: Nutella to open café in Chicago

Ferrero brand Nutella has announced that it will open a permanent café in Chicago, which aims to immerse guests in the full Nutella experience.

Officially launching on 31 May, the café will offer a range of dishes from a specially curated menu. Featured items include grilled baguettes with Nutella and fresh-roasted hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and Nutella. Also on offer will be Italian specialties like 'panzanella' fruit salad, and gelato affogato, a tasty dollop of fior di latte topped with Nutella.

Noah Szporn, head of marketing at Nutella North America, said: "We wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand – not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space. The Nutella cafe offers something for everybody, and we encourage everyone to come in and try a dish or snack. We hope Nutella enthusiasts, Chicagoans and visitors enjoy the cafe as much as we enjoyed creating it."

The brand will host a grand opening of the café with American chef Rocco DiSpirito. The first 400 visitors to the Nutella Cafe will receive one free menu item, along with a chance to receive other special surprises.

In November, Nutella hosted a pop-up café at the Harvey Nichols store in Knightsbridge, London.

More: A Pop Tarts café opened in New York in February, serving guests classic New York dishes with a twist.

