Global: Nintendo hosts US pop-up tour in 'unexpected places'

Nintendo's new video gaming system, Nintendo Switch, is being previewed across the US through a series of interactive pop-ups.

The tour, taking place in 'unexpected places', aims to demonstrate how the Nintendo Switch system is all about being able to play the home console just about anywhere.

The first Nintendo 'Switch and Play in Unexpected Places' took place in the desert at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch yesterday (23 February), where guests had the chance to enter an interactive space and experience different Nintendo Switch games, as well as experience the novelty of playing these games in a completely unexpected locale.

To make the first stop even more exciting, WWE superstar and actor John Cena was a special guest, playing a game with invited fans and YouTube influencers to highlight how fun it is to play using the console.

The second such Nintendo Switch experience will pop up in Aspen, Colorado, on 27 February at the Snowmass ski resort, to highlight how Nintendo Switch games can be played anywhere – even somewhere as remote as the side of a snowy mountain. The final stop on the Nintendo Switch journey will be in Madison Square Park in New York on launch day, 3 March.

Nintendo is also offering fans, gamers and families the chance to have some hands-on time with Nintendo Switch with city tours, taking place in San Francisco on 26 February and in Los Angeles on 5 March.

Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing said: "The upcoming launch of the unique Nintendo Switch console calls for a unique series of celebrations. These unexpected locations perfectly highlight the features of the new system, as well as provide one-of-a-kind surprise-and-delight moments that Nintendo does best."

Last February, the streets of New York played host to an army of Pikachus as the cuddly Pokémon staged a stunt for their franchise's 20th anniversary. The march was held in celebration of Pokémon Day - 20 years since the first games were launched with Nintendo. In 2015, Nintendo held its Splatoon Mess Fest event at Los Angeles' Santa Monica pier to promote the launch of its video game, Splatoon.

