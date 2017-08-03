Global: Mumm Champagne unveils floating bar

Taking place on 8-9 August, Mumm Champagne is inviting beach-goers to celebrate summer with a floating bar located in the sea by Hula Hula Beach Club in Croatia. Dancers and bartenders will be on board to spread the party vibe and guests will be able to enjoy a glass of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé.

A lucky few attendees will be ferried out to the bar and will be treated to their own dance space, DJs and dancers. When glasses need refilling, bottles of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé will be delivered to the bar via a hoverboard display.

Guests will also be able to sample the Mumm Rosé Poptail; Mumm's twist on the iced Champagne cocktail. The alcoholic sorbets come in two natural fruit flavours and will be served in a balloon glass of straight Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé.

More: Also this month, Casamigos is set to stage a Mexican takeover of the O2's Eighteen Sky Bar. In July, Chambord launched its pop-up pub, Le Crown and Cactus.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



