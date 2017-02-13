Global: Mountain Dew to mark NBA All-Star weekend with fan experiences

Soft drink brand Mountain Dew is staging a range of fan experiences at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star weekend, which takes place from 17-19 February.

Mountain Dew, owned by Pepsico, will launch The Courtside Project in conjunction with Courtside HQ, alongside a 3x3 basketball game for elite amateur players.

The Courtside Project is a series of creative projects produced by NBA players, cultural creative icons and fans that will celebrate NBA lifestyle throughout the season. Mountain Dew has curated the series to get fans closer to 'hoops culture' off the court, which includes everything from style and music to art and tech.

Courtside HQ will act as a base for the experiences, all of which will celebrate the culture surrounding basketball. Projects include hip-hop artist and actor Joey Bada$$' new music video for track 'Victory', and once filming is wrapped up, fans will be invited to 'The Victory Party'. The brand has also teamed up with founder of the luxury sportswear brand JustDon, Don C, to announce a fashion collection called Don C for DEWxNBA. The line will be released later this year.

These experiences and projects will unfold in a Dew-themed space, which fuses classical architecture with Dew's signature neon green. The space will also feature a full photo studio, designed and run by Brooklyn-based creative house, The Madbury Club.

Mountain Dew has also curated another fan experience, a 3x3 basketball game called DewNBA3X. The game will be headlined by NBA players Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, who will act as general managers for their respective teams. Players for the 3X3 game were scouted from all over the US, and were put through intense, one-on-one elimination games to see who would make the cut and compete in New Orleans during the NBA All-Star weekend.

The winning team will take home $10,000 and have the chance to compete in the invite-only NBA D-League National Tryout. The general managers will also be given $10,000 to give to their chosen charity.

Earlier this month, Hyundai staged an on-site activation in Houston in celebration of the Super Bowl. Pepsico also delivered a series Super Bowl activations, which centered around art, augmented reality and cooking experiences.

