Global: Momentum Worldwide launches gaming and esports practice

Global brand experience agency Momentum Worldwide has teamed up with entertainment agency PMK.BNC to launch a collaborative gaming and e-sports practice.

The new platform will aim to connect brands to the worlds of video games and esports, and will help brands to reach nearly two billion video game fans around the globe.

Momentum and PMK.BNC will provide a consultation service for brands who are interested in connecting with the world of gaming and esports, and will identify opportunities for sponsorships, in-game marketing, influencer marketing and team and league representation. The agencies will also advise on how to achieve the best brand experiences and live events, create branded content and enhance digital and social engagement.

The new practice will be led by Momentum's Glenn Minerley, who will take the role of head of entertainment and gaming partnerships, and PMK.BNC's Mark Van Lommel, who will be in charge of brand marketing and esports content.

Chris Weil, CEO of Momentum Worldwide, said: "The opportunity in gaming for brands is enormous. Bringing together the powerhouse consultation and brand experience expertise of Momentum, with the entertainment, PR and years of deep gaming expertise of PMK.BNC, will help brands connect with fans and their passions and do more. For millennials, Gen Xers and beyond, gaming is an important and key part of their personal entertainment, and is incredibly social."

The launch of the new practice follows Momentum's global research study 'We Know Gamers', which highlighted the attitudes, behaviours, and interests of gamers and non-gamers.

