Global: MKTG and Brandzooka announce partnership

Colorado-based Brandzooka is a self-serve video marketing platform that describes itself as the first platform to offer targeted and curated placements across every major ad network, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo, AOL, Appnexus, Brightroll and Rubicon, allowing anyone to reach the industry's highest performing media engagements.

MKTG's US branch has partnered with the two-year-old company so that the agency can initiate targeted promotions around its activations, so as to increase impressions and awareness, and drive additional traffic to active client footprints.

MKTG produces over 60,000 events each year in the US for clients such as Nike, Diageo, Gatorade and Beats by Dre, and this strategic partnership will maximise the impact of its activations.

Brandzooka and MKTG tested out the partnership earlier this year, during an experience for Tropicana in New York's Times Square. Brandzooka helped to drive awareness in the New York metro area of Tropicana's target audiences in and around the event.

Charlie Horsey, global president and CEO of MKTG in the US, said: "When we were introduced to Brandzooka last year, we had an immediate light bulb moment knowing this was a game changer for our business, essentially widening the net that experiential marketing can cast. Brandzooka totally enhances our ROI measures and engagement modeling by allowing us to hyper-curate distribution, in real time, from our activations directly to wherever our clients' targets are able to consume video online. The feedback we are receiving from brands we've exposed to Brandzooka has been simply phenomenal."

Brandzooka's CEO Aquiles La Grave said: "While MKTG has helped lead their industry in wrapping their experiences with numerous digital enhancements, we collectively recognised an opportunity of how Brandzooka could be key to merging physical and digital experiences via targeted video promotion, in real time, to amplify audience engagement and expand impact that are unlike anything we've seen before."

