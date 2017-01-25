Global: McDonald's unveils giant Big Mac to mark Australia Day

McDonald's is staging a 'Big Big Mac' installation in Tamworth, New South Wales to mark Australia Day, which is being celebrated today (26 January).

The eight-metre tall, 300kg version of the hamburger, made from polystyrene and sealed with resin, is being displayed in Tamworth's Waler Park, and forms part of McDonald's 'Down Under Big Mac' campaign, which aims to encourage Australians to think differently about the Big Mac.

It is on show in Tamworth to pay tribute to the city's Australian farmers who produce the ingredients for the burger and to celebrate Australia Day.

Jo Feeney, director of marketing at McDonald's, said: "It’s our local ingredients and suppliers who help make our iconic products taste so great. We’re proud of them and proud that our business has an incredible Aussie foundation. We wanted to challenge consumer’s perceptions in a fun and engaging way, and also honour our farmers."

McDonald's has also released a video detailing the contribution of farmers to the brand's supply chain.

McDonald's used augmented reality app Blippar in-store as part of its Christmas advertising campaign last year. The brand also teamed up with Hasbro for a Monopoly experience that ran across its UK-wide restaurants.

