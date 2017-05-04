Global: McDonald's kicks off music series in New York

Fast food brand McDonald's is launching a summer music series throughout May at the brand's Sixth Avenue location in New York.

The music series will feature pianist Darius Frowner, alongside local singers performing pop, jazz and show tunes. Performances will take place every Friday throughout this month at 7.30pm at the newly-remodeled McDonald's restaurant on Sixth Avenue in New York, and the opening night will take place on 5 May.

Frowner will be joined by singers Brittany Dorazio, Morgan Reilly and Logan Farine, and will be encouraging people to get involved and share any musical talent that they may have. The experience aims to be vibrant and energy-filled, providing diners with an elevated restaurant experience.

The refurbished restaurant aims to heighten the customer experience with features such as enhanced technology, improved service and a modern design.

In January, McDonald's staged a 'Big Big Mac' installation in Tamworth, New South Wales to mark Australia Day.

