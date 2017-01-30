Global: M&M's celebrates 75th anniversary with film experience

Chocolate brand M&M's has teamed up with contemporary artist Kaws and branded content provider Visionaire to produce a new virtual reality (VR) film to celebrate the brand's 75th anniversary.

Guests were invited to the New York Public Library on 29 January for a free immersive screening of the VR film, which combines the colourful nature of the M&M's brand with the playful elements of Kaws' artwork. The film can be still be viewed on the brand's Youtube channel.

Using VR alongside a 360-degree landscape, guests are taken taken on a journey through Kaws' mind. Motifs of swirling colours, transforming shapes and mystifying perceptions work together to give fans of the M&M's brand, as well as the artist, an experience to remember.

Tanya Berman, brand director for the M&M'S Brand, said: "This immersive collaboration with KAWS was a natural fit for the brand as we continue to celebrate 75 years of colorful M&M'S fun. Kaws' unique artistic take of the virtual reality trend creates a truly vibrant and unforgettable extension of our well-loved, colorful identity."

James Kaliardos, co-founder of Visionaire, said: "Celebrating the beloved M&M's 75th anniversary with VR film technology and the colorful mastermind of the artist Kaws was fun to make. We are always looking for ways to push artistic storytelling into the future."

Last week, Event took a sneak peak inside the Cadbury Crème Egg hunting lodge, which launched on 27 January. In October, KitKat opened its 'Create your Break' pop-up store at Westfield Stratford.

